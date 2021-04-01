Who is the Top Investor In A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)?

782 institutions hold shares in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), with 1.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 96.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.63M, and float is at 134.29M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 95.24% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.09 million shares valued at $827.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.13% of the AOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.31 million shares valued at $619.92 million to account for 8.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.47 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $464.44 million, while Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 5.19 million with a market value of $284.46 million.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is 23.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.18 and a high of $70.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AOS stock was last observed hovering at around $69.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.32% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -93.17% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.61, the stock is 3.02% and 9.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 23.76% off its SMA200. AOS registered 78.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.30.

The stock witnessed a 10.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.58%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has around 13900 employees, a market worth around $10.49B and $2.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.88 and Fwd P/E is 24.37. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.18% and -3.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A. O. Smith Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $772.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.30% in year-over-year returns.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kempken Daniel L, the company’s Senior Vice President – S & CD. SEC filings show that Kempken Daniel L sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7501.0 shares.

A. O. Smith Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Goodwin Wallace E (SVP; Pres & GM, Lochinvar, LLC) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $70.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16850.0 shares of the AOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, WULF GENE C (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 83,734 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 35.37% up over the past 12 months and Lennox International Inc. (LII) that is 71.40% higher over the same period. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) is 67.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.25% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.39.