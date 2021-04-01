Who is the Top Investor In NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)?

291 institutions hold shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), with 88.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.70% while institutional investors hold 74.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 330.07M, and float is at 242.79M with Short Float at 3.66%. Institutions hold 54.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 24.7 million shares valued at $238.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.45% of the NG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Paulson & Company, Inc. with 22.23 million shares valued at $214.93 million to account for 6.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Public Investment Fund which holds 16.14 million shares representing 4.87% and valued at over $156.05 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 13.9 million with a market value of $134.44 million.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) is -9.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.27 and a high of $12.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.8% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.76, the stock is -0.34% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -10.14% off its SMA200. NG registered 18.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

The stock witnessed a 1.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.69%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.50% and -31.80% from its 52-week high.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovaGold Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.60% this year

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lang Gregory A., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Lang Gregory A. sold 123,071 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $10.40 per share for a total of $1.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.98 million shares.

NovaGold Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Ottewell David A. (Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 167,308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $10.49 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the NG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, Lang Gregory A. (President and CEO) disposed off 90,177 shares at an average price of $9.73 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 8,187 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG).

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading 8.08% up over the past 12 months and Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) that is 72.94% higher over the same period. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is 153.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.89% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.91.