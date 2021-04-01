Why Ball Corporation (BLL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is -9.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.79 and a high of $102.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLL stock was last observed hovering at around $84.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $106.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.38% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.89% higher than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.74, the stock is 0.76% and -2.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 0.11% off its SMA200. BLL registered 31.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.36.

The stock witnessed a -1.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.13%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Ball Corporation (BLL) has around 21500 employees, a market worth around $27.79B and $11.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.44 and Fwd P/E is 21.58. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.73% and -17.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Ball Corporation (BLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ball Corporation (BLL) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ball Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $3.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ball Corporation (BLL) Top Institutional Holders

1,037 institutions hold shares in Ball Corporation (BLL), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 84.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 327.14M, and float is at 325.12M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 84.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.17 million shares valued at $3.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.72% of the BLL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.92 million shares valued at $2.41 billion to account for 7.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 23.67 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $2.21 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 13.92 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

Ball Corporation (BLL) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Ball Corporation (BLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MORRISON SCOTT C ,the company’sE.V.P. and C.F.O.. SEC filings show that MORRISON SCOTT C sold 8,653 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $82.50 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Ball Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Knobel Jeff A (Vice President & Treasurer) sold a total of 24,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $93.39 per share for $2.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50669.0 shares of the BLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, HAYES JOHN A (Chairman, President & C.E.O.) disposed off 94,062 shares at an average price of $94.68 for $8.91 million. The insider now directly holds 658,840 shares of Ball Corporation (BLL).

Ball Corporation (BLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WestRock Company (WRK) that is trading 84.18% up over the past 12 months and Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) that is 67.20% higher over the same period. Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) is 44.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.51% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.32.