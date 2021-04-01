Why CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) is 17.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.05 and a high of $51.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CF stock was last observed hovering at around $45.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.61% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -29.66% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.38, the stock is -4.66% and -0.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 25.86% off its SMA200. CF registered 66.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.23.

The stock witnessed a -1.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.81%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $9.52B and $4.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.81 and Fwd P/E is 21.93. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.88% and -11.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $1.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Top Institutional Holders

720 institutions hold shares in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 92.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 214.60M, and float is at 212.76M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 92.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.08 million shares valued at $932.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the CF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 22.35 million shares valued at $865.04 million to account for 10.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.15 million shares representing 9.40% and valued at over $779.99 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 10.08 million with a market value of $390.07 million.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hopkins David P ,the company’sManaging Director, CF Fert. UK. SEC filings show that Hopkins David P sold 6,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $50.74 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23514.0 shares.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Frost Bert A (Sr.VP, Sales, Mkt Dev &Sup Chn) sold a total of 22,497 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $50.84 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Davisson William (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 36,191 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 146.27% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.45% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.75.