Why Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) is -18.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.70 and a high of $57.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KL stock was last observed hovering at around $31.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.92% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.09% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.5% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.80, the stock is -0.38% and -6.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing 6.02% at the moment leaves the stock -22.61% off its SMA200. KL registered 14.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.77.

The stock witnessed a -0.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.69%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.61. Distance from 52-week low is 17.77% and -41.41% from its 52-week high.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021..

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Top Institutional Holders

620 institutions hold shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), with 10.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.05% while institutional investors hold 70.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 267.02M, and float is at 266.91M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 67.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.16 million shares valued at $873.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.93% of the KL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.98 million shares valued at $453.13 million to account for 4.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.93 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $327.18 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 6.7 million with a market value of $276.46 million.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) that is trading 82.89% up over the past 12 months and Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) that is 316.95% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.2.