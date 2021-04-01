Will Amdocs Limited (DOX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is -1.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.62 and a high of $82.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOX stock was last observed hovering at around $79.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.19% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.06% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 10.06% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $70.15, the stock is -11.85% and -8.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.62 million and changing -11.58% at the moment leaves the stock 6.96% off its SMA200. DOX registered 27.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.95.

The stock witnessed a -9.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.26%, and is -10.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Amdocs Limited (DOX) has around 25875 employees, a market worth around $8.98B and $4.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.67 and Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.90% and -14.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Amdocs Limited (DOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amdocs Limited (DOX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amdocs Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $1.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Amdocs Limited (DOX) Top Institutional Holders

611 institutions hold shares in Amdocs Limited (DOX), with 279.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 95.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.00M, and float is at 129.00M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 95.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 15.86 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.09% of the DOX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 6.8 million shares valued at $482.47 million to account for 5.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 6.11 million shares representing 4.66% and valued at over $433.21 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 5.58 million with a market value of $395.54 million.

Amdocs Limited (DOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is trading 7.26% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 45.19% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 82.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.13% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.