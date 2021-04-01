Will Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) is 20.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.89 and a high of $41.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVST stock was last observed hovering at around $40.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.02% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 0.49% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.80, the stock is 1.65% and 5.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 39.23% off its SMA200. NVST registered 173.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.53.

The stock witnessed a 3.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.24%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has around 12400 employees, a market worth around $6.45B and $2.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 311.45 and Fwd P/E is 21.70. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 216.52% and -2.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Envista Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $642.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.40% in year-over-year returns.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST), with 381k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 113.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.20M, and float is at 159.30M with Short Float at 5.60%. Institutions hold 112.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 24.88 million shares valued at $839.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.54% of the NVST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC with 14.24 million shares valued at $480.35 million to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 13.94 million shares representing 8.71% and valued at over $470.31 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.33% of the shares totaling 11.74 million with a market value of $395.91 million.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kappler Jeffrey ,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Kappler Jeffrey sold 13,971 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $41.25 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39361.0 shares.

Envista Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Kappler Jeffrey (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 4,579 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $40.72 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40530.0 shares of the NVST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, Aghdaei Amir (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 680 shares at an average price of $40.75 for $27710.0. The insider now directly holds 539,190 shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST).