Will Roblox Corporation (RBLX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is -6.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.50 and a high of $79.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBLX stock was last observed hovering at around $65.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.73% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -8.05% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.83, the stock is -7.42% and -7.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -7.42% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.02.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has around 960 employees, a market worth around $34.12B and $923.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 120.06. Profit margin for the company is -27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.16% and -18.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (102.80%).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $452M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 103.30% year-over-year.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Roblox Corporation (RBLX), with 29.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.62% while institutional investors hold 70.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 526.34M, and float is at 199.01M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 60.56% of the Float.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at Roblox Corporation (RBLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reinstra Mark ,the company’sGen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Reinstra Mark sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $70.60 per share for a total of $2.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58736.0 shares.