A peek at FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY): Who has invested in It?

29 institutions hold shares in FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY), with 6.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.40% while institutional investors hold 36.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.36M, and float is at 14.65M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 24.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.31 million shares valued at $3.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.11% of the FPAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.62 million shares valued at $1.6 million to account for 2.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.54 million shares representing 2.54% and valued at over $1.39 million, while Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC holds 1.59% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $0.87 million.

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) is 2.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $3.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FPAY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is -6.77% and -14.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 20.66% off its SMA200. FPAY registered 139.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9361 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4131.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.87%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.09% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $56.20M and $102.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.26. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.84% and -33.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FlexShopper Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $31.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.20% in year-over-year returns.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Katz Thomas O., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Katz Thomas O. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $4125.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18500.0 shares.

FlexShopper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Katz Thomas O. (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $1.59 per share for $6360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16000.0 shares of the FPAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Katz Thomas O. (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $1.66 for $3320.0. The insider now directly holds 12,000 shares of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY).

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) that is trading 89.66% up over the past 12 months and OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is 283.92% higher over the same period. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) is 54.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 67.84% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 37590.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.61.