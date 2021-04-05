AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX: ACY) is -9.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $38.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.15% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.51% off the consensus price target high of $9.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.51% higher than the price target low of $9.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.70, the stock is 23.97% and 3.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 145.11 million and changing 173.24% at the moment leaves the stock 109.02% off its SMA200. ACY registered 977.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 387.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.63.

The stock witnessed a -2.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.61%, and is 24.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 82.87% over the week and 28.59% over the month.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $5.53M and $17.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1263.07% and -74.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.40%).

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AeroCentury Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.30% this year.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in AeroCentury Corp. (ACY), with 349.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 22.60% while institutional investors hold 7.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.55M, and float is at 1.20M with Short Float at 3.09%. Institutions hold 5.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 40100.0 shares valued at $0.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.59% of the ACY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 21000.0 shares valued at $0.23 million to account for 1.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12300.0 shares representing 0.80% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 6813.0 with a market value of $73239.0.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is trading 140.97% up over the past 12 months and Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) that is 284.12% higher over the same period. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is 196.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 52.23% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 17690.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.