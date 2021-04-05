Altria Group Inc. (MO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is 24.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.02 and a high of $52.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MO stock was last observed hovering at around $51.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -27.5% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.00, the stock is 3.25% and 11.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.08 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 21.33% off its SMA200. MO registered 35.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.22.

The stock witnessed a 13.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.18%, and is 1.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $95.09B and $26.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.15 and Fwd P/E is 10.46. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.63% and -3.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altria Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.04 with sales reaching $4.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 470.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Top Institutional Holders

2,024 institutions hold shares in Altria Group Inc. (MO), with 2.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 61.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.86B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 61.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 151.6 million shares valued at $6.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.16% of the MO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 130.58 million shares valued at $5.35 billion to account for 7.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 113.35 million shares representing 6.10% and valued at over $4.65 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 73.68 million with a market value of $3.02 billion.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitaker Charles N. ,the company’sSr. VP, Chief HR Off. & CCO. SEC filings show that Whitaker Charles N. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $40.98 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading 23.82% up over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is 50.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.47% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.