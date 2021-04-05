Are we looking at the next big move in Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)?

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) is 51.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.88 and a high of $13.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMTE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.91, the stock is 2.92% and 12.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 5.35% at the moment leaves the stock 37.44% off its SMA200. IMTE registered 97.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.53.

The stock witnessed a 34.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.41%, and is -10.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.16% over the week and 26.44% over the month.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $46.50M and $1.05M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 105.21% and -55.60% from its 52-week high.

.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), with 1.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.36% while institutional investors hold 1.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.87M, and float is at 1.46M with Short Float at 6.63%. Institutions hold 0.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 20654.0 shares valued at $80550.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the IMTE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 11200.0 shares valued at $43680.0 to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 10144.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $39561.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 2120.0 with a market value of $8268.0.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) that is trading 47.58% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.31% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 54050.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.