Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) is 22.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.10 and a high of $18.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BPY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.37% off the consensus price target high of $18.17 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.35% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.74, the stock is -0.24% and 1.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.63 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 24.52% off its SMA200. BPY registered 139.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.69.

The stock witnessed a 3.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.17%, and is -1.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) has around 24400 employees, a market worth around $16.64B and $6.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.54. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.86% and -2.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -226.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 73.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.00% in year-over-year returns.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), with 3.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 57.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 497.10M, and float is at 432.34M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 57.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 118.57 million shares valued at $1.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 27.19% of the BPY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 20.11 million shares valued at $290.99 million to account for 4.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 10.94 million shares representing 2.51% and valued at over $158.28 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 1.62% of the shares totaling 7.05 million with a market value of $101.98 million.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) that is trading 62.18% up over the past 12 months and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is 95.55% higher over the same period. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is 169.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.08% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.78.