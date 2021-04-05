CarMax Inc. (KMX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

905 institutions hold shares in CarMax Inc. (KMX), with 504.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 100.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.73M, and float is at 162.04M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 99.93% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.19 million shares valued at $1.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.58% of the KMX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.41 million shares valued at $983.77 million to account for 6.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 9.54 million shares representing 5.87% and valued at over $901.55 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 5.28% of the shares totaling 8.58 million with a market value of $810.68 million.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is 30.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.06 and a high of $136.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMX stock was last observed hovering at around $132.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.35% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.45% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -58.09% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.31, the stock is -6.09% and -2.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.6 million and changing -7.05% at the moment leaves the stock 18.38% off its SMA200. KMX registered 135.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.88.

The stock witnessed a 1.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.32%, and is -5.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) has around 27050 employees, a market worth around $21.56B and $18.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.18 and Fwd P/E is 19.75. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.03% and -9.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarMax Inc. (KMX) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.57 with sales reaching $5.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 109.10% in year-over-year returns.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at CarMax Inc. (KMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniels Jon G, the company’s SVP, CAF. SEC filings show that Daniels Jon G sold 20,129 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $127.54 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1480.0 shares.

CarMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Mayor-Mora Enrique N (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 9,147 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $126.31 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8269.0 shares of the KMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Hill Edwin J (EVP & COO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $120.70 for $4.22 million. The insider now directly holds 8,258 shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX).

CarMax Inc. (KMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 73.81% up over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is 151.52% higher over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 282.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.5% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.61.