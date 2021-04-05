Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) up 104.40% since start of the year

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is 104.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $4.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -30.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -62.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.25, the stock is -0.87% and 15.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 86.91% off its SMA200. CHS registered 185.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 234.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9282.

The stock witnessed a 26.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.45%, and is -8.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 12.69% over the month.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has around 4788 employees, a market worth around $396.21M and $1.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is -27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.50% and -21.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.70%).

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chico’s FAS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $283.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.80% in year-over-year returns.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Top Institutional Holders

173 institutions hold shares in Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS), with 9.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.02% while institutional investors hold 87.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.31M, and float is at 111.30M with Short Float at 7.56%. Institutions hold 80.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.35 million shares valued at $29.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.33% of the CHS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited with 10.28 million shares valued at $16.34 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.16 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $12.98 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.72% of the shares totaling 8.04 million with a market value of $12.78 million.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OLIVER DAVID M ,the company’sInterim CFO, SVP – Controller. SEC filings show that OLIVER DAVID M bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $1.33 per share for a total of $10640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86672.0 shares.

Chico’s FAS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Gwinner Kristin (EVP, CHRO) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $1.26 per share for $9433.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, Baker Gregory S (SVP & General Counsel) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $1.26 for $10710.0. The insider now directly holds 86,815 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS).

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading 504.11% up over the past 12 months. The Cato Corporation (CATO) is 27.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.98% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.