ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) is 265.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NDRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 54.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is 10.95% and 14.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 5.38% at the moment leaves the stock 122.00% off its SMA200. NDRA registered 302.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 274.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4636 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3900.

The stock witnessed a 11.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 267.79%, and is 18.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 12.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 357.43% and -11.61% from its 52-week high.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $50k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.00% this year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.23% while institutional investors hold 7.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.60M, and float is at 38.34M with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 7.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.3 million shares valued at $0.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.13% of the NDRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 0.33 million shares valued at $0.25 million to account for 0.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.67% and valued at over $0.21 million, while HN Saltoro Capital, LP holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.15 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maloberti Renaud Bertrand ,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Maloberti Renaud Bertrand sold 13,696 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $15066.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1580.0 shares.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Maloberti Renaud Bertrand (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 6,304 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $1.05 per share for $6619.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15276.0 shares of the NDRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Tokman Alexander Y (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.90 for $9000.0. The insider now directly holds 32,857 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA).