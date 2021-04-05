Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) Is Down -2.75% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) is -2.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $4.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESGC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is -12.83% and -12.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.16 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -26.55% off its SMA200. ESGC registered 21.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0097 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1134.

The stock witnessed a -13.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.51%, and is -12.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 35.40. Distance from 52-week low is 28.26% and -59.40% from its 52-week high.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eros STX Global Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $124.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 135.30% year-over-year.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) Top Institutional Holders

131 institutions hold shares in Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC), with 23.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.31% while institutional investors hold 35.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 357.23M, and float is at 133.73M with Short Float at 5.50%. Institutions hold 31.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 74.34 million shares valued at $135.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.11% of the ESGC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.92 million shares valued at $14.41 million to account for 4.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jeereddi Investments, LP which holds 7.79 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $14.17 million, while Paradice Investment Management, LLC holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 5.39 million with a market value of $9.81 million.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading 99.08% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.38% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.85.