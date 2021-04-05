Here are the top Institutional holders of Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) shares

147 institutions hold shares in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR), with 99.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.76% while institutional investors hold 26.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.08M, and float is at 69.92M with Short Float at 22.74%. Institutions hold 12.36% of the Float.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) is -44.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.11 and a high of $32.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.4% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.69% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.78, the stock is -1.56% and -28.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.96 million and changing 12.11% at the moment leaves the stock -29.70% off its SMA200. VLDR registered 25.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.20.

The stock witnessed a -12.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.84%, and is 4.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.65% over the week and 10.80% over the month.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $95.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.41% and -60.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.70%).

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $14.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tewell Thomas, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Tewell Thomas sold 116,905 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $12.85 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Frykman Sally (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 10,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $12.85 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21470.0 shares of the VLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Hamer Andrew (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 34,034 shares at an average price of $12.85 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 57,771 shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR).