Is iSun Inc. (ISUN) a good stock to buy now?

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) is 156.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $32.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISUN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.42% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.42% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.26, the stock is 11.73% and -8.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 14.31% at the moment leaves the stock 75.56% off its SMA200. ISUN registered 703.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.99.

The stock witnessed a 25.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 153.91%, and is 16.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.10% over the week and 14.05% over the month.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $113.23M and $21.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.44. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 847.83% and -52.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

iSun Inc. (ISUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iSun Inc. (ISUN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iSun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $9.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in iSun Inc. (ISUN), with 3.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.97% while institutional investors hold 21.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.31M, and float is at 2.54M with Short Float at 23.72%. Institutions hold 11.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Veracity Capital LLC with over 0.62 million shares valued at $3.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.34% of the ISUN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.82 million to account for 1.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 26926.0 shares representing 0.32% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 17942.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at iSun Inc. (ISUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peck Jeffrey ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Peck Jeffrey sold 43,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $16.58 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

iSun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Sullivan John Patrick (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $16.58 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25667.0 shares of the ISUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Myrick Frederick JR (Executive Vice President) disposed off 21,666 shares at an average price of $16.58 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 685,774 shares of iSun Inc. (ISUN).