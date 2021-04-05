Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) is 142.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $4.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JAGX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is 0.15% and -18.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.22 million and changing 10.00% at the moment leaves the stock 84.07% off its SMA200. JAGX registered 299.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 583.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1470 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3263.

The stock witnessed a 5.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 186.13%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.70% over the week and 13.83% over the month.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $220.10M and $8.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 970.27% and -55.70% from its 52-week high.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $2.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 62.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 70.90% in year-over-year returns.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), with 13.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.63% while institutional investors hold 6.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.17M, and float is at 73.30M with Short Float at 5.37%. Institutions hold 5.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.58 million shares valued at $1.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.34% of the JAGX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.43 million shares valued at $0.35 million to account for 0.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Securities, LLC which holds 92940.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $75746.0, while Sassicaia Capital Advisers, LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 75000.0 with a market value of $61125.0.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.