Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) is -1.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $27.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDLY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.67% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.67% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.90, the stock is 4.25% and -13.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing 12.86% at the moment leaves the stock 2.09% off its SMA200. MDLY registered 43.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.85.

The stock witnessed a 4.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.25%, and is 11.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.80% over the week and 16.22% over the month.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $39.97M and $35.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.14% and -71.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medley Management Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $8.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.80% in year-over-year returns.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Medley Management Inc. (MDLY), with 2.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 70.52% while institutional investors hold 9.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.06M, and float is at 0.19M with Short Float at 45.75%. Institutions hold 2.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Financial Group Inc. with over 57910.0 shares valued at $0.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.65% of the MDLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 16269.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 2.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 5528.0 shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $44168.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 1641.0 with a market value of $13111.0.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) that is trading 194.23% up over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is 85.32% higher over the same period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) is 131.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.74% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.91.