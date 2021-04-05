Moxian Inc. (MOXC) on Track to Reach $22.50 in a Year

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) is 290.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $4.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOXC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.04% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 76.04% higher than the price target low of $22.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.39, the stock is 92.78% and 119.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.68 million and changing 18.98% at the moment leaves the stock 229.98% off its SMA200. MOXC registered 598.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 299.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.77.

The stock witnessed a 180.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 266.67%, and is 76.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.14% over the week and 22.55% over the month.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $73.30M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 936.54% and 14.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.80% this year.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Moxian Inc. (MOXC), with 8.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.25% while institutional investors hold 1.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.19M, and float is at 7.41M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 0.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 41057.0 shares valued at $56658.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.25% of the MOXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 19533.0 shares valued at $26955.0 to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barclays PLC which holds 18450.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $25461.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 14516.0 with a market value of $20032.0.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Moxian Inc. (MOXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.