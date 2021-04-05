NCTY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider The9 Limited (NCTY) Now

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) is 860.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $89.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $31.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.8% off its average median price target of $671.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.94% off the consensus price target high of $671.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.94% higher than the price target low of $671.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $34.00, the stock is -26.12% and -12.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.86 million and changing 8.97% at the moment leaves the stock 145.49% off its SMA200. NCTY registered 674.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 973.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.32.

The stock witnessed a -28.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 894.15%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.02% over the week and 19.47% over the month.

The9 Limited (NCTY) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $368.22M and $0.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.66. Distance from 52-week low is 1566.67% and -61.88% from its 52-week high.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The9 Limited (NCTY) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The9 Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.70% this year.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in The9 Limited (NCTY), with 173.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 0.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.80M, and float is at 5.98M with Short Float at 9.33%. Institutions hold 0.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 50200.0 shares valued at $0.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.07% of the NCTY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Paloma Partners Management Co with 37519.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding.