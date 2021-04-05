New Big Money Means Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

388 institutions hold shares in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), with 250.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.76% while institutional investors hold 72.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 728.00M, and float is at 476.45M with Short Float at 3.38%. Institutions hold 47.01% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 51.89 million shares valued at $427.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.19% of the PAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackstone Group Inc. with 34.88 million shares valued at $287.41 million to account for 4.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 28.9 million shares representing 4.00% and valued at over $238.13 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 21.83 million with a market value of $179.89 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) is 11.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $12.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.56% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 8.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.19, the stock is -2.11% and 1.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.38 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 13.33% off its SMA200. PAA registered 80.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.19.

The stock witnessed a -3.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.80%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $6.57B and $23.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.65. Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.35% and -25.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.50%).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $6.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -244.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.80% in year-over-year returns.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Temple Chris, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Temple Chris sold 31,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $8.79 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -8.04% down over the past 12 months and NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is 114.49% higher over the same period. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is 277.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -61.41% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 26.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.