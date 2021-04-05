New Big Money Means The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,382 institutions hold shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), with 20.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.66% while institutional investors hold 80.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 672.27M with Short Float at 4.03%. Institutions hold 79.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 325.63 million shares valued at $11.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 26.62% of the KHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 51.68 million shares valued at $1.79 billion to account for 4.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 42.38 million shares representing 3.46% and valued at over $1.47 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 2.44% of the shares totaling 29.85 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is 15.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.36 and a high of $41.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KHC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.64% off the consensus price target high of $49.20 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -38.03% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.03, the stock is 2.59% and 9.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.54 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 18.41% off its SMA200. KHC registered 69.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.90.

The stock witnessed a 5.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.46%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $48.92B and $26.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 192.45 and Fwd P/E is 15.26. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.36% and -2.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Kraft Heinz Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $6.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sceti Elio Leoni, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sceti Elio Leoni bought 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $33.22 per share for a total of $2.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90000.0 shares.

The Kraft Heinz Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that OLIVEIRA RAFAEL (International Zone President) sold a total of 16 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $32.81 per share for $529.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the KHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Van Damme Alexandre (Director) acquired 13,849,315 shares at an average price of $30.38 for $420.74 million. The insider now directly holds 14,099,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading 35.29% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is 69.92% higher over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 20.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.06% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 25.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.