NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.80% Change This Year

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 5.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $238.39 and a high of $614.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $533.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 18.54% off its average median price target of $655.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.94% off the consensus price target high of $800.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -45.39% lower than the price target low of $380.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $552.47, the stock is 7.86% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.48 million and changing 3.47% at the moment leaves the stock 9.45% off its SMA200. NVDA registered 127.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $533.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $534.55.

The stock witnessed a 7.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.07%, and is 10.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 18975 employees, a market worth around $331.03B and $16.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.22 and Fwd P/E is 36.88. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.75% and -10.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Overweight”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.22 with sales reaching $5.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 77.30% in year-over-year returns.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

3,074 institutions hold shares in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), with 26.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.20% while institutional investors hold 71.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 620.00M, and float is at 593.09M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 68.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.99 million shares valued at $25.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.74% of the NVDA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 44.8 million shares valued at $23.39 billion to account for 7.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 43.53 million shares representing 7.02% and valued at over $22.73 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 24.7 million with a market value of $12.9 billion.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 140 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 120 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUANG JEN HSUN ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that HUANG JEN HSUN sold 44,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $548.10 per share for a total of $24.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.26 million shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that BURGESS ROBERT K (Director) sold a total of 4,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $548.10 per share for $2.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6606.0 shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, BURGESS ROBERT K (Director) disposed off 4,750 shares at an average price of $550.02 for $2.61 million. The insider now directly holds 6,606 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 98.22% up over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is 24.42% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 109.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.69% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.68.