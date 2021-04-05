Positives for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) as stock gains in recent trading

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) is 24.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $30.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $26.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $23.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.8% off the consensus price target high of $36.20 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -148.93% lower than the price target low of $10.79 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.86, the stock is -1.06% and 10.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.55 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 42.93% off its SMA200. CCL registered 205.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.21.

The stock witnessed a -6.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.27%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $29.20B and $5.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 160.84. Distance from 52-week low is 244.36% and -10.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.54 with sales reaching $197.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -405.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -95.90% in year-over-year returns.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

1,006 institutions hold shares in Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), with 102.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.15% while institutional investors hold 56.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 919.00M, and float is at 844.59M with Short Float at 6.54%. Institutions hold 51.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.06 million shares valued at $1.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.76% of the CCL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Public Investment Fund with 50.83 million shares valued at $1.1 billion to account for 5.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 37.97 million shares representing 4.07% and valued at over $822.47 million, while Truist Financial Corp holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 36.91 million with a market value of $799.51 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEREZ ARNALDO ,the company’sGeneral Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that PEREZ ARNALDO sold 2,760 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $20.24 per share for a total of $55859.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79535.0 shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) sold a total of 44,386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $20.24 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the CCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Bernstein David (CFO & CAO) disposed off 16,676 shares at an average price of $20.24 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 139,934 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 114.42% up over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) that is 180.02% higher over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is 190.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.26% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 61.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.91.