PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) – The 7.94% Upside Potential Remains

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) is 107.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.42 and a high of $76.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PUBM stock was last observed hovering at around $49.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.68% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.77% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.45% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.00, the stock is 15.93% and 17.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 17.60% at the moment leaves the stock 39.42% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.81.

The stock witnessed a 0.24% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.14%, and is 25.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.29% over the week and 12.89% over the month.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has around 518 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $148.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.35 and Fwd P/E is 226.56. Distance from 52-week low is 158.70% and -24.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PubMatic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $39.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.40% year-over-year.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in PubMatic Inc. (PUBM), with institutional investors hold 93.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.69M, and float is at 7.10M with Short Float at 34.21%. Institutions hold 93.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with over 0.81 million shares valued at $22.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.90% of the PUBM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.7 million shares valued at $19.59 million to account for 10.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 0.52 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $14.47 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 6.47% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $12.36 million.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DRAPER ASSOCIATES L P ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that DRAPER ASSOCIATES L P sold 473,685 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $9.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.