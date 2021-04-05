Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 21.21% Change This Year

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) is 21.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $19.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNOA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 2.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.80, the stock is 21.09% and 8.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.27 million and changing 18.44% at the moment leaves the stock 13.68% off its SMA200. SNOA registered 70.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.89.

The stock witnessed a 11.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.21%, and is 27.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $15.40M and $21.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.69% and -55.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.80%).

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.40% this year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA), with 22.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 9.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.08M, and float is at 2.05M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 8.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 91734.0 shares valued at $0.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.42% of the SNOA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bard Associates Inc. with 46301.0 shares valued at $0.34 million to account for 2.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 15900.0 shares representing 0.77% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 11369.0 with a market value of $82538.0.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.