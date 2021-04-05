These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) is 46.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $7.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRQS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.92% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -3.67% and -11.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 15.65% off its SMA200. BRQS registered 33.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6823 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2911.

The stock witnessed a -5.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.16%, and is -9.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.37% over the week and 14.31% over the month.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has around 556 employees, a market worth around $65.80M and $82.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.79% and -81.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (107.20%).

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $28.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 71.20% year-over-year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS), with 10.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.85% while institutional investors hold 10.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.14M, and float is at 32.29M with Short Float at 11.79%. Institutions hold 8.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.42 million shares valued at $0.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.08% of the BRQS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 86965.0 shares valued at $85825.0 to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC which holds 61731.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $60922.0, while Creative Planning holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 30470.0 with a market value of $30070.0.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is 116.63% higher over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 63.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 65.09% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.