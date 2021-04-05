These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is -48.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $37.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $2.60 for the next 12 months. It is also -81.92% off the consensus price target high of $2.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -81.92% lower than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.73, the stock is -31.39% and -48.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing -13.53% at the moment leaves the stock -60.65% off its SMA200. HPR registered -43.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.1888 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.5472.

The stock witnessed a -48.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.03%, and is -38.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.30% over the week and 30.94% over the month.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $23.51M and $250.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.36. Distance from 52-week low is 68.93% and -87.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-180.00%).

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HighPoint Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.42 with sales reaching $60.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -757.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.60% in year-over-year returns.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), with 24.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 56.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.25M, and float is at 2.28M with Short Float at 32.53%. Institutions hold 56.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. with over 2.0 million shares valued at $18.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 46.46% of the HPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 87962.0 shares valued at $0.81 million to account for 2.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 53831.0 shares representing 1.25% and valued at over $0.49 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.07% of the shares totaling 46154.0 with a market value of $0.42 million.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOODALL R SCOT ,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that WOODALL R SCOT sold 5,878 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $8.31 per share for a total of $48846.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15108.0 shares.

HighPoint Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Wonstolen Kenneth A. (SVP – General Counsel) sold a total of 1,470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $9.80 per share for $14406.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3594.0 shares of the HPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, MOGG JIM W (Director) disposed off 6,169 shares at an average price of $12.55 for $77415.0. The insider now directly holds 1,996 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR).