These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for SRAX Inc. (SRAX)

SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is 60.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRAX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $7.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.00, the stock is 16.46% and 14.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 5.49% at the moment leaves the stock 60.14% off its SMA200. SRAX registered 150.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5197 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3614.

The stock witnessed a 14.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.51%, and is 18.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.43% over the week and 13.75% over the month.

SRAX Inc. (SRAX) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $76.00M and $8.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 212.50% and -30.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-142.90%).

SRAX Inc. (SRAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SRAX Inc. (SRAX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SRAX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $4.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -257.70% this year.

SRAX Inc. (SRAX) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in SRAX Inc. (SRAX), with 1.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.24% while institutional investors hold 3.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.48M, and float is at 13.42M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 3.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.31 million shares valued at $0.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.96% of the SRAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 0.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 86900.0 shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $0.27 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 82267.0 with a market value of $0.26 million.

SRAX Inc. (SRAX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SRAX Inc. (SRAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.