Things appear to be looking up for IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) is 111.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IZEA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -28.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -28.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is -5.06% and -14.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 91.45% off its SMA200. IZEA registered 2146.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 286.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1470 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3973.

The stock witnessed a -3.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.52%, and is -9.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.80% over the week and 15.10% over the month.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $205.59M and $17.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 385.00. Profit margin for the company is -64.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2861.54% and -48.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.70%).

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $5.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.40% in year-over-year returns.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), with 3.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.88% while institutional investors hold 3.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.77M, and float is at 45.29M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 2.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.79 million shares valued at $1.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.45% of the IZEA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.26 million shares valued at $0.47 million to account for 0.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gsa Capital Partners Llp which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.27 million.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murphy Edward H ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Murphy Edward H bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $3732.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Murphy Edward H (President and CEO) bought a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $1.15 per share for $9775.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the IZEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Murphy Edward H (President and CEO) acquired 7,550 shares at an average price of $1.73 for $13024.0. The insider now directly holds 386,653 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA).