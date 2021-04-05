Things appear to be looking up for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) is 217.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.37 and a high of $12.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SINO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.14% off the consensus price target high of $8.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.14% higher than the price target low of $8.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.55, the stock is -5.02% and -4.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 97.09% off its SMA200. SINO registered 285.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 361.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.87.

The stock witnessed a 10.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 216.43%, and is -4.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.44% over the week and 17.32% over the month.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $93.60M and $5.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 377.16% and -46.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-275.80%).

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 454.30% year-over-year.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO), with 864.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.50% while institutional investors hold 0.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.45M, and float is at 12.79M with Short Float at 5.78%. Institutions hold 0.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 11251.0 shares valued at $23177.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the SINO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1548.0 shares valued at $3188.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading 89.49% up over the past 12 months and Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) that is 66.26% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.06% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.