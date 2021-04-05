Three Stocks to Track: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares are 4.43% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.41% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 3.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 3.54% and 4.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2021, Mizuho recommended the SBRA stock is Neutral, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 13, 2021. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the SBRA stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.63. The forecasts give the Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $15.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.71% or -14.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.90% in the current quarter to $0.16, down from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.7, up 1.80% from $0.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 821,231 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 163,886. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 519,151 and 45,377 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cusack Catherine, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $17340.0 at $17.34 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier sold another 6,000 SBRA shares valued at $0.1 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $17.43 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) reported a decrease of 1.26% to $2.35. Its market capitalization on the last close reached $210,309,502. The company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low ‎price was $2.35 and its hit its day’s highest price at $2.35.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, ‎mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set up to ‎provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden ‎on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.‎

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived ‎from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers.

‎The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both ‎accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its ‎customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.‎

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV), on the other hand, is trading around $151.38 with a market cap of $37.93B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $157.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.04 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.52 billion, significantly higher than the $5.21 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.41 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at The Travelers Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 261,035 shares. Insider sales totaled 205,927 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 754.12k shares after the latest sales, with 17.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.30% with a share float percentage of 251.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Travelers Companies Inc. having a total of 1,443 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.67 million shares worth more than $3.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.85 billion and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.