Uxin Limited (UXIN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

47 institutions hold shares in Uxin Limited (UXIN), with 26.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.99% while institutional investors hold 32.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 332.52M, and float is at 220.17M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 29.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 37.4 million shares valued at $32.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.25% of the UXIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 10.12 million shares valued at $8.83 million to account for 3.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. which holds 2.3 million shares representing 0.81% and valued at over $2.0 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $1.55 million.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is 125.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $2.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UXIN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $32.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.87% off the consensus price target high of $32.14 offered by analysts, but current levels are 93.87% higher than the price target low of $32.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is 77.08% and 60.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 341.94 million and changing 68.38% at the moment leaves the stock 66.19% off its SMA200. UXIN registered 36.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2115 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1419.

The stock witnessed a 75.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.44%, and is 91.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.48% over the week and 11.05% over the month.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) has around 6455 employees, a market worth around $343.51M and $82.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 173.61% and -1.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.70%).

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Analyst Forecasts

Uxin Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.10% year-over-year.