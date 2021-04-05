Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Is Up 37.29% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is 37.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.36 and a high of $56.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $54.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.96% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -65.91% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.75, the stock is 5.62% and 9.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.6 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 29.41% off its SMA200. WBA registered 27.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.38.

The stock witnessed a 14.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.17%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 223000 employees, a market worth around $47.44B and $133.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.49. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.12% and -3.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $34.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

1,572 institutions hold shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), with 149.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.26% while institutional investors hold 69.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 864.20M, and float is at 715.06M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 57.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 58.06 million shares valued at $2.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.72% of the WBA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 49.96 million shares valued at $1.99 billion to account for 5.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 46.84 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $1.87 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 16.97 million with a market value of $676.74 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony ,the company’sEVP, Global CAO and GC. SEC filings show that Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $41.55 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34700.0 shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is trading 20.65% up over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is 27.36% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.23% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.