What should you know before buying stock in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is -11.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.70 and a high of $99.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMD stock was last observed hovering at around $78.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59% off its average median price target of $106.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.93% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -377.0% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $81.09, the stock is 3.03% and -4.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.8 million and changing 3.30% at the moment leaves the stock 0.67% off its SMA200. AMD registered 85.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.49.

The stock witnessed a 0.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.14%, and is 6.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $95.13B and $9.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.73 and Fwd P/E is 32.11. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.46% and -18.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.90%).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $3.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 604.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 79.40% in year-over-year returns.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Top Institutional Holders

1,760 institutions hold shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), with 6.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 77.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 7.00%. Institutions hold 77.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 96.5 million shares valued at $8.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the AMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 83.16 million shares valued at $7.63 billion to account for 6.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 55.01 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $5.04 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 50.78 million with a market value of $4.66 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Norrod Forrest Eugene ,the company’sSVP & GM DESG. SEC filings show that Norrod Forrest Eugene sold 81,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $84.02 per share for a total of $6.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Su Lisa T (President & CEO) sold a total of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $76.74 per share for $9.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.43 million shares of the AMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, KUMAR DEVINDER (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 63,044 shares at an average price of $86.09 for $5.43 million. The insider now directly holds 475,013 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 127.29% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 98.22% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 115.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.8% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 80.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.