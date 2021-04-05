What should you know before buying stock in Macy’s Inc. (M)

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is 39.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $22.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $16.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -191.11% lower than the price target low of $5.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.72, the stock is -8.93% and -0.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.1 million and changing -2.90% at the moment leaves the stock 58.65% off its SMA200. M registered 254.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.45.

The stock witnessed a -0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.67%, and is -4.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

Macy’s Inc. (M) has around 75711 employees, a market worth around $5.03B and $18.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.74. Profit margin for the company is -21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 258.90% and -29.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.70%).

Macy’s Inc. (M) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macy’s Inc. (M) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47 with sales reaching $4.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -836.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.70% in year-over-year returns.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Top Institutional Holders

512 institutions hold shares in Macy’s Inc. (M), with 369.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 90.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 311.40M, and float is at 308.08M with Short Float at 14.13%. Institutions hold 90.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 45.72 million shares valued at $514.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.73% of the M Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.55 million shares valued at $354.98 million to account for 10.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Yacktman Asset Management Lp which holds 25.15 million shares representing 8.10% and valued at over $282.98 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 15.04 million with a market value of $169.18 million.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Macy’s Inc. (M) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harper John T. ,the company’sEVP, Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Harper John T. sold 5,255 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $16.25 per share for a total of $85383.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45066.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Harper John T. (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $18.00 per share for $13053.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34702.0 shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Griscom Paul (SVP and Controller) disposed off 132 shares at an average price of $18.05 for $2383.0. The insider now directly holds 2,444 shares of Macy’s Inc. (M).

Macy’s Inc. (M): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 231.07% up over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 47.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.18% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 43.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.13.