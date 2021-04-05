Which Institutions Own Shares In Novavax Inc. (NVAX)?

457 institutions hold shares in Novavax Inc. (NVAX), with 274.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 53.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.79M, and float is at 62.53M with Short Float at 7.91%. Institutions hold 53.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.6 million shares valued at $624.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.58% of the NVAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.13 million shares valued at $571.57 million to account for 6.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 3.79 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $422.46 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.37% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $195.21 million.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is 66.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.21 and a high of $331.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $181.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.51% off its average median price target of $317.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.09% off the consensus price target high of $365.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 34.8% higher than the price target low of $285.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.82, the stock is -4.22% and -13.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 35.01% off its SMA200. NVAX registered 1224.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $210.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $148.78.

The stock witnessed a 1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.20%, and is 4.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 11.32% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 791 employees, a market worth around $13.39B and $475.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.66. Profit margin for the company is -87.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1306.45% and -43.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.00%).

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.65 with sales reaching $291.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 754.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8,542.90% in year-over-year returns.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 194 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 147 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herrmann John A III, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Herrmann John A III sold 2,894 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $186.80 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that YOUNG JAMES F (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $228.22 per share for $2.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $220.78 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 5,951 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).