Which Institutions Own Shares In Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)?

11 institutions hold shares in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF), with 877.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.10% while institutional investors hold 8.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.78M, and float is at 8.73M with Short Float at 8.67%. Institutions hold 7.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.24 million shares valued at $0.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.60% of the STAF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.1 million shares valued at $68484.0 to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 32301.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $21709.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 31036.0 with a market value of $20859.0.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is 29.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $3.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STAF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is 0.16% and -8.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -2.07% off its SMA200. STAF registered 145.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9285 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9393.

The stock witnessed a -4.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.38%, and is 5.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.11% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $33.30M and $214.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.94. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.57% and -73.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $53.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.70% in year-over-year returns.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.