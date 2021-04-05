Who are the Institutional Holders in Funko Inc. (FNKO)?

127 institutions hold shares in Funko Inc. (FNKO), with 5.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.30% while institutional investors hold 90.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.62M, and float is at 18.66M with Short Float at 13.55%. Institutions hold 76.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. with over 10.94 million shares valued at $113.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.18% of the FNKO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 2.45 million shares valued at $25.43 million to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 2.33 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $24.14 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 1.7 million with a market value of $17.69 million.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) is 101.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $24.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNKO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -74.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.96, the stock is 22.08% and 43.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.58 million and changing 6.50% at the moment leaves the stock 130.56% off its SMA200. FNKO registered 447.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 262.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.72.

The stock witnessed a 54.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.34%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.92% over the week and 12.25% over the month.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) has around 777 employees, a market worth around $979.88M and $652.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 235.51 and Fwd P/E is 19.07. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 571.79% and -15.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Funko Inc. (FNKO) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Funko Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $179.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.30% in year-over-year returns.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Funko Inc. (FNKO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perlmutter Andrew Mark, the company’s PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Perlmutter Andrew Mark sold 56,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $18.12 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Funko Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Daw Tracy D sold a total of 4,946 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $18.08 per share for $89425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1799.0 shares of the FNKO stock.