Who are the Institutional Holders in InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)?

14 institutions hold shares in InspireMD Inc. (NSPR), with 3.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.79% while institutional investors hold 11.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.83M, and float is at 107.70M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 11.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.24 million shares valued at $0.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.05% of the NSPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 0.2 million shares valued at $68900.0 to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sabby Management, LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $59593.0, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $43532.0.

InspireMD Inc. (AMEX: NSPR) is 96.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.19% off the consensus price target high of $1.05 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 33.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -8.73% and -20.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 29.48% off its SMA200. NSPR registered 8.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8270 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5506.

The stock witnessed a -14.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.15%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 12.04% over the month.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $79.20M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 137.59% and -54.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-85.10%).

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InspireMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $900k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 93.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.00% in year-over-year returns.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kester Thomas J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kester Thomas J bought 120,960 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $74995.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

InspireMD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Slosman Marvin (CEO and President) bought a total of 40,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $0.62 per share for $24998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.45 million shares of the NSPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, BERMAN MICHAEL (Director) acquired 80,640 shares at an average price of $0.62 for $49997.0. The insider now directly holds 241,275 shares of InspireMD Inc. (NSPR).