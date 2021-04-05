Who is the Top Investor In P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN)?

12 institutions hold shares in P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.33% while institutional investors hold 7.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.15M, and float is at 1.45M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 3.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 63260.0 shares valued at $0.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.99% of the PFIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20036.0 shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 11688.0 shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $70712.0, while James Investment Research, Inc. holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 6150.0 with a market value of $37207.0.

P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) is 26.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $8.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06%.

Currently trading at $7.66, the stock is 21.74% and 20.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.13 million and changing 16.06% at the moment leaves the stock 45.01% off its SMA200. PFIN registered 7.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.50.

The stock witnessed a 18.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.59%, and is 23.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.66% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $20.99M and $49.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.83% and -7.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.70%).

P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) Analyst Forecasts

P&F Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.50% this year

P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAWNDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAWNDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LL sold 47,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $8.74 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

P&F Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that DIAMOND A PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 47,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $8.74 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the PFIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, LAWNDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LL (10% Owner) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $6.70 for $3350.0. The insider now directly holds 331,205 shares of P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN).

P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) that is trading 122.27% up over the past 12 months and The Eastern Company (EML) that is 50.82% higher over the same period. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is 117.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.22% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 345.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.