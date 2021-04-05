Why should you keep an eye on Tesla Inc. (TSLA)?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is -6.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.28 and a high of $900.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $667.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.18% off its average median price target of $733.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.85% off the consensus price target high of $1200.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -887.69% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $661.75, the stock is 1.43% and -10.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.08 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 27.78% off its SMA200. TSLA registered 587.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $680.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $613.11.

The stock witnessed a 1.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.75%, and is 3.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 70757 employees, a market worth around $635.18B and $31.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1063.91 and Fwd P/E is 118.17. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 641.21% and -26.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a “Hold”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $9.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 165.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 65.10% in year-over-year returns.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

2,573 institutions hold shares in Tesla Inc. (TSLA), with 189.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.73% while institutional investors hold 57.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 959.85M, and float is at 770.38M with Short Float at 5.81%. Institutions hold 45.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.81 million shares valued at $40.8 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.02% of the TSLA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 50.08 million shares valued at $35.34 billion to account for 5.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 46.25 million shares representing 4.82% and valued at over $32.64 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 29.55 million with a market value of $20.85 billion.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

A total of 311 insider transactions have happened at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 261 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baglino Andrew D ,the company’sSVP Powertrain and Energy Eng.. SEC filings show that Baglino Andrew D sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $615.75 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19114.0 shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Kirkhorn Zachary (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $655.81 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57234.0 shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Guillen Jerome M (President, Automative) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $711.30 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 50,598 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 32.09% up over the past 12 months and General Motors Company (GM) that is 200.10% higher over the same period. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is 42.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.62% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 47.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.