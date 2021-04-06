3 Notable Stocks in Focus: Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) shares are -42.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.26% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 14.56% and -4.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the BLI stock is Overweight, while earlier, Stifel had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 27, 2021. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the BLI stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $51.17. The forecasts give the Berkeley Lights Inc. stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $80.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.27% or 36.04%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.88, up 46.20% from -$1.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.26 and -$0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 104 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 15,805,011 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,290,948. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 640,917 and 19,777,765 in purchases and sales respectively.

Breinlinger Keith, a Chief Technical Officer at the company, sold 8,250 shares worth $0.45 million at $54.43 per share on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 80,000 BLI shares valued at $3.62 million on Mar 25. The shares were sold at $45.24 per share. MERKADEAU STUART L (General Counsel) sold 7,627 shares at $54.49 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $0.42 million while Rosinack Matthew W., (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 500 shares on Mar 15 for $27085.0 with each share fetching $54.17.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ share price unchanged at $2.35. During the recent trade, the company’s minimum price was $2.35, while it touched its highest ‎price of $2.35. Its market capitalization was $210,309,502. The company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares.‎

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol was completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP), on the other hand, is trading around $22.12 with a market cap of $4.46B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.99 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DCP Midstream LP (DCP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DCP’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -7.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$375.0 million. This represented 121.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.78 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to $0.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $12.96 billion from $12.91 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.1 billion, significantly higher than the $859.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $939.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at DCP Midstream LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 time and accounting for 15,680 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,897 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transaction. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 118.62M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 56.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.90% with a share float percentage of 89.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DCP Midstream LP having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 11.37 million shares worth more than $210.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 9.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.85 million and represent 4.56% of shares outstanding.