3 stocks to watch in trade today: Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) shares are 17.78% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.77% or $0.39 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 17.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 2.38% and 13.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 06, 2020, Goldman recommended the UNVR stock is Neutral, while earlier, BofA Securities had Downgrade the stock as an Underperform on March 08, 2021. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the UNVR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.39. The forecasts give the Univar Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.07% or -17.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.00% in the current quarter to $0.32, up from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.36, up 2.80% from $1.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 541,814 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 145,464. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 136,189 and 36,694 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pappas Christopher D, a Director at the company, bought 12,000 shares worth $0.15 million at $12.35 per share on May 15. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 UNVR shares valued at $0.2 million on Mar 01. The shares were bought at $20.45 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) completed the trade at a price of $2.35 after seeing a ‎change of -1.26% that brought its market cap to $210,309,502. It fluctuated between $1 and $2 during ‎the day. The 52-week range for the stock was $1.00 – $7.00. ‎The company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares.

Tony Raynor is full of praise for his company’s versatility and its “depth”. Raynor is right on the mark ‎with his assessment. ‎

He is the CEO of The Sustainability Green Team, a Delaware company, which, through its subsidiary ‎firms, provides environmentally friendly tree services, including debris hauling, removal, forestry ‎equipment rentals, as well as manufacturing, packaging, and selling next-generation mulch products.‎

The core objective of SGTM is to provide a treatment and handling solution for tree debris that is ‎traditionally discarded in local landfills, which puts an environmental burden and pressure on disposal ‎sites around the nation.‎

Due to how complex all the components of SGTM are, it’s hard to imagine that there are other ‎companies in the same field that are as comprehensive.‎

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ), on the other hand, is trading around $35.20 with a market cap of $5.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.78 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CUZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15.65 million. This represented 91.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $183.15 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.89 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $351.09 million, significantly higher than the $303.18 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$268.51 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Cousins Properties Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 74,066 shares. Insider sales totaled 56,830 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 778.49k shares after the latest sales, with 4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 147.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cousins Properties Incorporated having a total of 475 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.71 million shares worth more than $693.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $668.35 million and represent 13.19% of shares outstanding.