A peek at Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG): Who has invested in It?

105 institutions hold shares in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG), with 20.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.08% while institutional investors hold 64.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.01M, and float is at 69.36M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 49.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. with over 8.91 million shares valued at $19.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.32% of the OSG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Paulson & Company, Inc. with 6.3 million shares valued at $13.48 million to account for 7.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.34 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $9.29 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 4.06 million with a market value of $8.68 million.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is 3.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.73 and a high of $2.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -4.93% and 0.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing 5.21% at the moment leaves the stock 3.57% off its SMA200. OSG registered 2.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2509 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1406.

The stock witnessed a 3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.74%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has around 713 employees, a market worth around $187.17M and $419.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.81. Distance from 52-week low is 28.32% and -21.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Analyst Forecasts

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Saltchuk Resources, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 126,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $2.10 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.48 million shares.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Saltchuk Resources, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $2.07 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.36 million shares of the OSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 40,763 shares at an average price of $2.10 for $85451.0. The insider now directly holds 14,156,561 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG).