A peek at Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX): Who has invested in It?

73 institutions hold shares in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX), with 18.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.09% while institutional investors hold 37.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.73M, and float is at 40.05M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 25.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.19 million shares valued at $8.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the SIOX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Rubric Capital Management LP with 2.34 million shares valued at $6.49 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Opaleye Management Inc. which holds 2.0 million shares representing 3.40% and valued at over $5.56 million, while Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $4.45 million.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) is -4.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $5.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIOX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 62.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is 1.07% and -5.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -7.02% at the moment leaves the stock -12.15% off its SMA200. SIOX registered 3.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7382 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9830.

The stock witnessed a 3.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.68%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.06% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.47% and -53.83% from its 52-week high.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.50% this year

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cheruvu Pavan, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Cheruvu Pavan bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $2.48 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Pande Atul (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $2.34 per share for $23399.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33370.0 shares of the SIOX stock.