Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

207 institutions hold shares in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.36% while institutional investors hold 69.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.16M, and float is at 142.95M with Short Float at 17.58%. Institutions hold 68.43% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 22.48 million shares valued at $62.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.64% of the AKBA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 12.59 million shares valued at $35.25 million to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.4 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $31.91 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.49% of the shares totaling 8.43 million with a market value of $23.62 million.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) is 18.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $13.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKBA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is -2.27% and -11.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -39.60% off its SMA200. AKBA registered -53.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6059 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2080.

The stock witnessed a -0.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.21%, and is 4.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $516.49M and $295.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.37% and -75.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.40%).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $42.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.20% year-over-year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butler John P., the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Butler John P. sold 49,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $3.40 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Dahan Michel (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 14,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $3.40 per share for $49403.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the AKBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Hadas Nicole R. (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 14,285 shares at an average price of $3.40 for $48513.0. The insider now directly holds 263,171 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 22.74% up over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is 4.39% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.85% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 26.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.92.